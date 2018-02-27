After two years together, Miranda Lambert and Anderson East have split up, according to a new report.

In Touch magazine claimed it was Anderson who ended things, and Miranda is "devastated."

"She didn't see it coming," the source said.

FilmMagic

The source told the mag that two just "grew apart" while they were on separate tours.

The source said that the songstress is burying herself in work to keep her mind occupied.

"She's been writing songs and she'll join The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town in July," the source said. "She refuses to sit around feeling sorry for herself."

Judy Eddy/WENN.com

Miranda and Anderson began dating in late 2015 following her divorce from Blake Shelton.

Last summer, she seemed smitten with her beau, writing on Instagram that he "owns the stage and he owns my heart."

He also gushed about his lady on Instagram.

"I can't believe that I get the privilege to live the life that I get to live," he wrote. "I have the love of an amazing & kind woman..."

Around that same time, friends thought the two could get engaged.

"He's crazy about Miranda and she's so smitten with him as well," a source told Us Weekly last summer. "Their friends can definitely see them getting engaged in the near future."

When the two first began dating, a source spoke to Us about the "The House That Built Me" singer's new romance.

"They are really enjoying each other's company," the source said. "She couldn't have picked a better dude to have fun with. Anderson is the coolest guy."