Miranda Lambert has officially found love with Anderson East, and she isn't afraid to tell everyone, including her 3.1 million Instagram followers.

Late on July 17, the country superstar took to social media to gush about her man while celebrating his 30th birthday.

"Rock & Roll Sundays and No Makeup Mondays. My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today," she wrote while sharing collage of three black and white images. "He owns the stage and he owns my heart. 💗Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you."

In her caption, she said the couple hung out at Darien Lake Theme Park in New York where they rode roller coasters and watersides.

Anderson also shared several of the same photos in an Instagram slideshow.

"Thanks to everyone for all the love on my birthday. I can't believe that I get the privilege to live the life that I get to live," he wrote. "I have the love of an amazing & kind woman, I get to play music that I love & trust & I get to do it with the greatest band & crew ever & I have the love & support of my family. I love being alive - I love having beautiful memories & I am beyond excited about what the future may hold. Thank you all for everything. I love everything and every one."

Miranda and her beau began dating in late 2015 after she and Blake Shelton divorced.

FilmMagic

At the time, a source spoke to Us Weekly about the "The House That Built Me" singer's new romance.

"They are really enjoying each other's company," the source said. "She couldn't have picked a better dude to have fun with. Anderson is the coolest guy."