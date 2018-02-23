Tisha Campbell-Martin is asking for spousal support and joint custody in her divorce from actor Duane Martin after 27 years together.

The "Martin" star has been separated from Duane since December 2016, according to divorce documents filed on Feb. 22.

The filing reveals that Tisha wants spousal support and joint physical and legal custody of the former couple's sons, Xen Martin, 16, and Ezekiel Martin, 8.

Tisha--who is rumored to be joining a "Martin" reboot with original stars Martin Lawrence and Tichnia Arnold --announced the divorce in a statement to TMZ.

"After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I've filed for divorce," she said. "It's an emotional time and I graciously ask for privacy for me, our children and the rest of our family.