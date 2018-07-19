Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are finalizing their divorce, plus more celeb love life updates for mid-July 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-July 2018, starting with one messy split ... Page Six reported on July 14 that Matt Lauer and his estranged wife, Annette Roque, are in the final stages of their multimillion-dollar divorce, which a source described as "imminent." Said the insider, "Matt is really just laying low at the moment. He plays golf and sees his friends. … His focus has been on the kids, and he knows there's nothing he can do apart from wait." The disgraced former "Today" show newsman and the former model share three children. According to a report from Us Weekly, "He's going to be forking out around $50 million in a settlement," an insider revealed. "She will receive the horse farm, their current residence and a one-time payment of $25 million. There will be no child or spousal support and they will split the costs for the kids. Matt is furious he is essentially handing over half of his net worth to Annette. But he wants it over with." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

