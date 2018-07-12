Emily Ratajkowski married Sebastian Bear-McClard last February, but she never had a proper engagement ring until now.

The model shared several images to Instagram on July 11 of her new bling.

The ring is stunning.

Emily first revealed that Sebastian proposed to her while having dinner in New York City with a ring made from a paperclip, which he took from the bill. Her new diamond sparkler is a definite upgrade.

Emily showed off her new ring with an image of her hand in front of a window. Her husband can been seen in the distance.

In another image, she took a selfie that shows off her ring. She captioned the image with an emoji to symbolize sparkling.

The ring appears to be two huge diamonds — one a teardrop cut and the other a princess cut. The diamonds sit on a thin gold band. Her thicker gold wedding band can be seen in the snap, too.

Much like paperclip engagement "ring," her wedding ring has a unique backstory, too.

"[She and Sebastian] walked into Chinatown and bought an ounce of gold and he was like, 'We'll melt down the gold and make the rings,'" she told Jimmy Fallon. "I was like, I just don't see us melting down gold, that seems kind of difficult. But then he ended up going to some store in Midtown and met this nice man and he was like, 'I know how to do that."

"So we came into his studio after hours and actually hammered them out, used a little blow torch - the whole thing," she said. "It was supposed to be temporary but I'm now growing attached to it and I don't wanna get rid of it. I just feel like making it yourself, could it be more personal?"