Why you don't see Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott together, plus more news

Kylie Jenner explains why you don't see her and Travis Scott together

In a new interview with GQ, Kylie Jenner opens up about why she and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, aren't often spotted together. "I know he doesn't like the attention," the mom to daughter Stormi explained. "That's why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private, or like, if he has events or something, I won't come. Because I want him to do his own thing. I want him to be him. I don't want it to be Kylie and Trav. If people don't ever see us together, that's okay with me, because we just do our thing." However, Jenner did open up and share some intimate details about their relationship, telling the magazine she recently flew down to Houston for a few hours, after the two had a fight that made the admittedly overwhelmed mogul cry. "When I landed in Houston to make up, he—I always kept saying I really want a Stormi chain, so when I landed, he had one made for me," she revealed. "The rager can have a sweet side."

