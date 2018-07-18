Faith Evans has tied the knot with another musician.

Biggie Smalls' widow and producer Stevie J got a marriage license in Las Vegas on July 17, and they said "I do" shortly after inside a hotel room, TMZ said.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for BET

Before the TMZ report, many fans were convinced that the couple had gotten married, citing tweets Stevie and Faith sent to each other in the early morning hours of July 18.

Stevie, who won a Grammy for his work on Puff Daddy's "No Way Out" album, tweeted Tuesday, "I love you Faith Renee Jordan," and Faith replied, "I love you back Steven Aaron Jordan."

MediaTakeOut.com reported early on July 18 that the two were, indeed, married, claiming they eloped in front of "a small group of family and friends" in Sin City.

The vows came less than two weeks before their song "A Minute" is set to be released. They teased a steamy clip of the video on social media last week.

Faith and Stevie previously dated, but split last year. In a chat with The Breakfast Club radio show, she spoke about finally agreeing to date Stevie.

"I don't know what made me even finally say okay, but he convinced me, I ain't even gonna lie," she said. "You know, I'm like, 'you know I'm not about all the craziness. If I'm going to be in a relationship, it's gotta be a serious one. You know?' And I think probably for a few months he definitely went through the convincing and not getting a real response. …He just really convinced me that he really wanted to be in a relationship and convinced me that there was no one else in his life."

She later said they weren't together anymore, but added, "I still love him; I love him as a friend. I love him but it's not like I'm in love with him."

Things certainly changed.

This is Stevie's first marriage; it's Faith's third, as she was previously married to Notorious B.I.G. and Todd Russaw.