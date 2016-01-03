If you never got over Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's 2013 breakup, hold tight: There's new hope!

The controversial singer and the hunky Australian actor spent the New Year holidays together in Australia, reports Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

The newspaper reports that Miley, 22, and Liam, 25, were seen kissing and cuddling at the Falls Music Festival at Byron Bay on Jan. 2 after they arriving with a group that included Liam's brothers Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth and their wives.

The previously engaged duo spent about 30 minutes in a VIP area before moving into the crowd to see Disclosure's set that evening.

Liam later posted an Instagram photo of himself enjoying the show with his brothers, captioning it, "Best brothers. Best mates. Best night!!! Happy new year everyone!@fallsfestival @disclosure."

Grainy social media photos of the "Wrecking Ball" singer and the "Hunger Games" franchise actor together in Australia in recent days also surfaced on TMZ on Jan. 3.

View this post on Instagram Best brothers. Best mates. Best night!!! Happy new year everyone! @fallsfestival @disclosure A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on Jan 2, 2016 at 7:20am PST

In November, the former couple made headlines when Miley, a well-known animal rescue advocate, helped Liam adopt a puppy from Wylder's Holistic Pet Center and Rescue.

Miley and Liam started dating in 2010, got engaged in 2012 and called it quits in September 2013 following months of rift rumors.

"You fall in love with who you fall in love with; you can never choose," Liam told Men's Health in October 2015 when asked about their former romance and breakup. "I guess some people just come with a little more baggage."