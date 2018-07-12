Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged, plus more celeb love life updates for mid-July 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-July 2018, starting with these two young lovebirds: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged in the Bahamas on July 7, just weeks after they rekindled their off-and-on romance. The trouble-prone pop star reportedly popped the question at a restaurant at an island resort as other guests were salsa dancing. According to TMZ, "Justin's security told everyone to put their phones away because something special was about to happen." He then proposed in front of everyone. Both Justin's dad, Jeremy Bieber, and Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, seemingly confirmed the engagement news with congratulatory social media posts. On July 9, the "Sorry" singer confirmed that he and the "Drop the Mic" hostess are indeed engaged in a social media post of his own: "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment [sic] each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!" he wrote in the lengthy caption accompanying a slideshow of photos of himself and his future missus on Instagram. The next day, TMZ reported that Justin actually asked Stephen for permission to propose to Hailey "several weeks ago" during a face-to-face meeting. On July 11, The Blast added that when the newly engaged couple returned to New York City, they promptly went shopping for some companion pieces for the bride-to-be's massive engagement ring. Hailey reportedly bought Justin a ring with his initials encrusted in diamonds and a ring with "baby" spelled out in diamonds for herself. She also had her engagement ring resized and re-blinged, adding a few extra stones to the solitaire. The singer, meanwhile, snagged a 33-carat diamond-encrusted Patek Philippe watch for himself. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

