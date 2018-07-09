Avril Lavigne packs on the PDA with billionaire boyfriend, plus more news

Avril Lavigne and billionaire boyfriend Phillip Sarofim look as serious as ever

Avril Lavigne's romance with Houston-based billionaire Phillip Sorofim is still going strong. The couple, who were first spotted together in March, stopped by a bistro in West Hollywood on Saturday, July 7, where they did little to hide their feelings for each other. Pics published by the Daily Mail showed the two holding each other tightly, a look of pure joy plastered across the singer's face as she wrapped her arms around her boyfriend. Phillip's dad, Fayez Sarofim, is the heir to his Egyptian family's fortune and partial owner of the Houston Texans. Avril, who's been battling Lyme disease in recent years, is currently working on her first new album since her eponymous 2013 release.

RELATED: New celebrity couples of 2018