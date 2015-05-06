… And the truth shall set you free!

After months of lip service, the truth about Kylie Jenner's plump pout is finally out. They're aren't au naturel, after all (if you hadn't guessed!).

"I have temporary lip fillers. it's just an insecurity of mine, and it's what I wanted to do," Kylie said in a confessional for "Keeping Up the Kardashians" after a reporter asked her about her lips.

"Everyone always picks us apart. I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie," she said of her interview with the reporter that showed her essentially avoided the avoiding the topic.

Khloe Kardashian was actually the first to spills the beans.

"Kylie decided to plump her lips and I don't think there's anything wrong with that," she says to the camera. "I think if you've done something though, it is right to cop up to it. If you avoid a question, you're going to look like a liar."

Kylie has danced around the topic ever since people started talking about her lips. In November, she told E! News, "I feel like everyone has been talking about it for months, so I'm kind of sick of it. My pictures, I pout them out a lot. I think big lips are awesome. I love lip liner and over lining my lips. I don't even care anymore. I'm like whatever, just say whatever you want."