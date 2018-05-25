Avril Lavigne has a billionaire beau and more ICYMI news

Avril Lavigne has a new man, and he's a billionaire... with a B. According to E! News, the singer has been dating Phillip Sarofim for the past two or three months. Phillip, whose dad is Texas billionaire Fayez Sarofim, works in a variety of fund management capacities and is reportedly a part owner of the Houston Texans. He and Avril were spotted holding hands after a grocery shopping trip in Los Angeles last month. They reportedly met at a dinner party hosted by mutual friends. They travel "back and forth to each other's home bases," a source said. Avril has been married twice before.

