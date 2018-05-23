Scott Baio will not be prosecuted for allegedly sexually assaulting Nicole Eggert in the 80s, but that doesn't necessarily mean that authorities think he's innocent.

TMZ reported on May 23 that the Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney felt that Nicole's claims were "credible" and that the case was "potentially prosecutable." However, the statute of limitations has run out.

Nicole claimed that Scott sexually assaulted her multiple times between the ages of 14 and 18 while they starred in "Charles in Charge." Scott has denied her claims, but has admitted that they did have sex. However, he said Nicole was 18 years old when they had sex.

Currently, there is no statute of limitations for when an adult sexually assaults a minor. However, at the time that Nicole claims these were done, the statute of limitations was three years.

Nicole told TMZ, "I always knew this case was beyond statutes of limitations and unfortunately the DA would not be able to prosecute Scott Baio. However I also knew the importance of laying the groundwork for any future victims of Baio's that may come forward and to warn parents who might unknowingly allow their children to be alone with this molester."

She added, "I could no longer keep up the lie he conditioned me into and felt it a Mother's responsibility to put the truth out there."

Last week, when the case was presented to the district attorney, Scott's rep said, "Scott Baio is grateful to LAPD for a timely investigation. They were presented many pieces of evidence and statements that contradicted and undermined Nicole Eggert's untrue claims. Scott is now looking forward to the DA's review and statement concluding this matter."