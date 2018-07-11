Just like his fiance, Justin Bieber is rocking some fresh bling, too.

According to The Blast, the future Mrs. Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, bought Justin his own engagement ring from Pristine Jewelers in New York City. Source said Hailey purchased a diamond encrusted ring with the initials, "JB," for Justin to wear. She also reportedly purchased herself a diamond ring with the word "Baby" on it. Of course, it may be no coincidence that one of Justin's biggest songs from 2010 was called "Baby."

Justin snagged some extra jewelry while there, too, purchasing a 33 carat diamond encrusted Patek Philippe watch. Hailey also dropped off her engagement ring to get re-sized. She even reportedly added a few extra diamonds, The Blast said.

The jewelry store shared an image of the couple inside the store on July 10.

"Congrats to the New Power Couple on their Engagement," the caption said.

Justin and Hailey surprised a lot of people when they got engaged in the Bahamas on July 7 -- everyone, that is, but Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin.

"Hailey, I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned a series of images of her sitting on his lap. "I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make."

He promised they would have a "healthy stable marriage."