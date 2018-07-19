Could it really be over -- again -- for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth?

Fans are freaking out over breakup rumors that are spreading online, which seem to stem from a new report from OK! Australia, which has been picked up by multiple media outlets. It claims that the American pop star, 25, and the Aussie actor, 28, have called off wedding plans because they can't agree on when to start a family.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind... he is left heartbroken," a source told OK! Australia, according to Daily Mail Australia. "Miley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it... They haven't been getting along in recent months."

Liam, the source claims, has been eager to marry following his and Miley's late-2015 reconciliation, which came more than two years after they called off their engagement in September 2013 following months of relationship drama.

But Miley doesn't "really want to get married. It's something that everyone else seemed to get but Liam." the OK! Australia source claims. "[His] family had been begging him to see the light for a long time, but he had faith in Miley. Now he feels like an idiot."

David Buchan/REX/Shutterstock

Speculation about a rift began building last week after Miley started deleting photos off her Instagram page, which has more than 72 million followers, on July 12 -- including images of Liam. By the 13th, her whole page had been wiped clean.

Liam's Instagram page, however, remains intact and still includes photos of Miley.

Cosmopolitan reports that Twitter has been in meltdown mode as fans question if Miley and Liam really could be splitting up. "It's like September 2013 all over again," lamented one fan on social media, referencing the couple's broken engagement announcement nearly five years ago. "So if it's true that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split up then there is literally no hope in the world at all," another fan tweeted, echoing the sentiments of many as fans searched for answers.

Miley and Liam have yet to comment on the reports. But fan accounts claim the pair are still very much together-- at least physically -- as they were spotted flying into Nashville (Miley has a home nearby) on July 18. Multiple fan accounts posted video of them walking through the airport.

Miley and Liam met as co-stars on the set of the 2009 movie "The Last Song." Liam proposed in 2012.

In 2017, though Miley had been wearing her original engagement ring again since 2016, she told The Sun that she was in no rush to be a bride. "I don't envision marriage. I'm 24," she explained. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married]."