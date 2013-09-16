It's over: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth call off engagement

Miley Liam breakup

By Kat Giantis

They said it wouldn't last. And it didn't. After months of rift rumors, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have pulled the plug on their engagement, their reps confirm. The split announcement comes on the heels of the popster's decision to stop following the Aussie actor on Twitter.

"Liam and Miley are completely done and broken up," a spy tells Us, with another adding, "She wants nothing to do with him, and vice-versa. It's bad."

Miley and Liam last stepped out together at the Los Angeles premiere of his box office bomb "Paranoia" on Aug. 8, an appearance notable for the apparent chilliness between them.

This marks the third time the pair has broken up over the course of their four-year romance, which began on the set of "The Last Song" and culminated with Hemsworth, 23, popping the question to an elated Cyrus, 20, with a massive Neil Lane diamond ring in May 2012.

"I'm so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam," Miley bubbled at the time.

But their happy ending hit the skids earlier this year, when Hemsworth was accused of cozying up to January Jones at a pre-Oscars party in February. Over the next few months, Miley's sparkler would occasionally disappear from her finger, fueling already swirling breakup speculation.

Last week, Us Weekly alleged that Hemsworth was back in touch (read: sexting) with Jones, who was supposedly offering him a shoulder to cry on over Cyrus' makeover from wholesome Disney sweetheart to "wild child." Adamant denials were issued all around.

According to E! News, it was Miley's decision to end the relationship because she "believed [Liam] was less than faithful to her." He's reportedly moving his belongings out of her Los Angeles-area house; she's "doing good."

The actor has recently been seen in the company of two ladies: a brunette at the Toronto International Film Festival, and another, identified as Mexican singer-actress Eiza Gonzalez by Life & Style, at a Las Vegas nightclub on Sunday night.

Click on to remember Miley and Liam, the way they were …