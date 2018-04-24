The biggest celebrity love life stories of April 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this month, starting with one of the most heartbreaking celebrity-news stories of the year so far: On April 10 -- two days before Khloe Kardashian welcomed her daughter, True -- several media outlets published photos and videos of her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheating with multiple women, including at least two ladies with whom he purportedly had long-term affairs. (In the wake of the scandal, multiple outlets reported that the basketball star is a serial cheater and that Khloe had been warned about his infidelity issues.) Since then, there have been conflicting reports about how the new mom plans to move forward in the wake of the cheating scandal, with some outlets reporting she's devastated and plans to end her relationship with Tristan and move back to Los Angeles with True as soon as possible, while other outlets maintain that the "Revenge Body" host is still conflicted about how to proceed and has chosen to stay in Cleveland (at least for now), where she and Tristan planned to raise their little girl. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...

