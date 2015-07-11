Here comes the bride!

Jennie Garth married fiance David Abrams at the actress' ranch in Los Olivos, Calif., Saturday evening, a source close to the couple confirmed to "ET."

Security was tight around the rustic nuptials at Garth's six-acre home in the Santa Ynez Valley, where she filmed her CMT reality show "Jennie Garth: A Little Bit of Country," but there was definitely a sense of fun at the party -- "ET" learned that the happy couples' guests would get to play putt-putt at the wedding. How fun is that?!

Weddings attendees, who were made up of close friends and family, were spotted eating at nearby Sides last night, where they were "pretty rowdy" and chowing down on the restaurant's sliders, a source told "ET."

Garth's "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Ian Ziering couldn't be happier for his good friend. "Jennie is such a special person," he told "ET" on Saturday at Comic-Con in San Diego. "She's so fantastic. I was hoping that she'd be able to find love again, and knowing her, I'm not surprised that it's happened."

"I wish her the best," he added.

The 43-year-old actress divorced Peter Facinelli, her husband of 12 years, in 2013. The two had three daughters together -- Luca Bella, 17, Lola Ray, 12, and Fiona Eve, 8.

Ziering said he knew this wasn't going to be an easy transition for Garth. "Jennie's still got it going on," he admitted. "I guess it's a do-over. It's tough, but I'm happy for her."

Garth and actor-producer Abrams met on a blind date last fall and were engaged this past April -- one month after Facinelli announced his engagement to Jaimie Alexander. This will be the third marriage for Garth. Before Facinelli, she was married to Daniel Clark from 1994 to 1996.