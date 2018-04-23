Richard Gere has reportedly secretly tied the knot with his much younger girlfriend earlier this month.

Spain's HELLO! magazine reported the news on April 23, adding that Richard, 68, and Alejandra Silva, 35, are planning to celebrate their nuptials with a family party at their New York home on May 6.

A source confirmed the marriage news to People magazine, too, saying the duo married "weeks and weeks ago" and are "extraordinarily happy."

"They're so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together," the source added.

This is the "Pretty Woman" actor's third marriage.

"I have found the quiet and happy life that I have always sought," he previously told Hello!.

Alejandra once told the mag that she and Richard plan to start a family, as well. Richard has a 17-year-old son from a previous marriage. Alejandra has a five-year-old son from a previous marriage.

The marriage isn't terribly surprising. Rumors of an engagement had swirled when she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring last December at the Madrid premiere of "La Cena."

Richard and Alejandra have dated since the summer of 2014. About 18 months into the romance, they made their red carpet debut.

The couple was spotted in June 2015 cozying up on a yacht off the coast of Acitrezza, Italy, where they kissed and frolicked around in the sea. Prior to that, she visited him at Taormina's annual Film Festival where he received an award for his career.

She once gushed to HELLO!, "I was a little lost, without light, and knowing [Richard] gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path."

Early on in their romance, the duo dated long distance, as she lived in Madrid. They have now reportedly settled in New York City.