It's been four months since Ewan McGregor filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years, Eve Mavrakis -- and 10 months since the actor was first spotted kissing his "Fargo" costar and rumored girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

We knew there had been some moments of awkwardness during that time, not the least of which was when, in January, Ewan thanked Eve first and Mary last in his Golden Globes acceptance speech. ("No, I did not like his speech," Eve later told the Daily Mail.)

What we didn't know was how the four kids Ewan shares with Eve felt about his relationship with Mary. The former couple's daughter, Clara, however, recently filled us in.

After spotting an Instagram fan account that describes Mary, 33, as "the most beautiful and talented actress on earth," Clara weighed in on one of the posts.

"Most beautiful and talented woman on earth???" Clara wrote in the comments to a headshot posted in late June. "😂😂😂 oh man y'all are delusional. The girl is a piece of trash :) x"

The rest of the comments promptly devolved into arguments between those who showed their support for Clara, 22, and those who felt she was making things worse by slamming the woman her dad seemingly left her mom for.

Meanwhile, it's unclear whether Ewan and Mary are dating at this point. They were photographed kissing in a London cafe October and went public with their romance in November. But by February, split rumors swirled around the couple, with Star magazine quoting a source who claimed Mary ended it with Ewan because of the backlash she faced over Ewan having left his wife for her.

"Mary hated the embarrassment of being labelled a home wrecker," the insider reportedly said, adding, "Ewan decided to throw his marriage away for Mary and now it looks like he's lost both."

Asked if there was any truth reports her ex's new relationship was already over, Eve told The Sun (via the Evening Standard), "I haven't spoken to Ewan at all, so I don't actually know whether they are together or not. I don't care what he is doing. I don't know anything about it."