Jennifer Aniston is dating again, plus more celeb love life news for early July 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late June and early July 2018, starting with this single star. More than six months after splitting from second husband Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston is dating again, Us Weekly reports in a new cover story published on July 3. The mag claims that two men are competing for Jen's affections. One is a tech titan she met through a close friend, a source told Us, adding, "He recently split from his wife and is trying to win over Jen." The second man "is an industry creative she met when they started working on a project together several months ago," a second insider told the magazine, which notes that neither suitor is an actor. Now keep reading for more from this week's celebrity romance report...

