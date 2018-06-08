Relationship drama for Scott Disick, 35, and Sofia Richie, 19, and more ICYMI celeb news

Reports of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's demise have apparently been greatly exaggerated. While multiple outlets claimed that Sofia pulled the plug on the romance amid rumors of cheating, TMZ reported on June 4 that that's far from the case. The website, quoting "sources close to the couple," said the two are "still very much together." TMZ said Sofia wasn't pleased when the photo surfaced showing Scott and another girl at Kanye West's album listening party in Wyoming, but she's moved on from that. In fact, Scott posted a photo of the TMZ story to his Instagram, captioning it, "We had no idea we even broke up but thanks for thinking of us." The couple was also seen smiling at lunch in Los Angeles on June 4. For what it's worth, TMZ said the Wyoming mystery girl and Scott are just friends and have known each other for years. When most were saying that Scott, 35, and Sofia, 19, were dunzo, a source told People mag that the duo would likely reconcile. "It's likely not totally over," the mag's source said. "They've broken up multiple times since they started dating and always ended up back together. No one would be surprised if they're out again together in a few days or weeks."

