Brody Jenner and several family members are in Bali where he's preparing to marry fiancée Kaitlynn Carter.

His mom, Linda Thompson, has been by his side for days, as has brother Brandon -- but half-sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and their dad, Caitlyn Jenner, aren't coming.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

According to a new report from TMZ, Caitlyn told Brody she can't come to his wedding "because of a lucrative business opportunity," TMZ writes, and the excuse "did not sit well" with Brody, Brandon and their older half-siblings, Burt and Cassandra. "Our sources say there were heated discussions but, in the end, Caitlyn chose business over the wedding," TMZ writes.

There's "a profound family divide that goes back to the time [when Caitlyn was Bruce and] married Kris [Jenner]," TMZ adds, "and Brody is deeply hurt."

It's no secret that Brody and Caitlyn's relationship has been tense for years -- he and Brandon called out their dad for being an absentee father during episodes of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in 2013 -- but many believed the strain had eased in recent years, especially as Brody and Brandon supported Caitlyn when she transitioned to a new life as a woman in 2015.

But hurt feelings have lingered, especially for Brody. "He felt abandoned by his dad when he married Kris. Brody and company lay the blame on both Kris for being 'selfish' and Caitlyn for being 'an enabler'... they say allowing Kris to put a wall between a dad and his kids from other marriages," TMZ writes.

Even though Brody has had a hard time forgiving and moving past Caitlyn's parenting choices, TMZ explains, he still really wanted his dad at his wedding. (Caitlyn did, however, attend soon-to-be daughter-in-law Kaitlynn's bridal shower a few months ago and shared a photo with the bride-to-be, noting, "I had so much fun! PS so much better than Bachelor parties!"

According to TMZ, Caitlyn has issues "with some of Brody's 'life choices,' but the other kids say that should be irrelevant on Brody's wedding day.

Brody made headlines on May 29 when he revealed to People magazine that Kendall and Kylie did not respond to his wedding invitation.

"My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP'd I don't think," he told People. "We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they'll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there."

But according to TMZ, Brody and his older siblings don't blame Kendall and Kylie as they feel "the wall was put up between the families and they never really had a relationship."