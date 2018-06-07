"Hot felon" Jeremy Meeks and his billionaire heiress girlfriend, Chloe Green, have welcomed a baby boy, but they managed to keep the news private for over a week.

Chloe, who is the heiress to the Topshop fortune, posted a photo of the little guy's hands to Instagram on June 7. In the image, the newborn grips his mom and dad's fingers.

"We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green," she wrote. "Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy."

Jayden's daddy posted the same image to his Instagram page, too.

Jeremy and Chloe have been together since last summer after they were famously photographed kissing in the ocean in Turkey. At the time, Jeremy was still married to Melissa Meeks, who he shares a son with.

Jeremy's story is quite remarkable. In 2014 he was arrested on felony arrest for possession of a firearm. He became an overnight sensation after his mugshot went viral and he was immediately dubbed "the hot felon." Shortly after his mugshot made him immediately "Insta-famous," modeling agencies lined up for his services. One company offered him a $30,000 contract while he sat behind bars for 27 months.

Fast forward to 2018 and Jeremy is a free man with a beautiful baby boy and a billionaire girlfriend. Some guys have all the luck.