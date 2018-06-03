Congrats are in order for Laura Prepon and Ben Foster.

On Sunday, June 3, the "Orange Is the New Black" star shared a photo of her and Ben at their wedding, which apparently took place over the weekend.

"Just Married! Thank you for all the love and support," she captioned the sweet shot. "Wishing all of us the good stuff!

Laura, 38, and Ben, 37, were first linked romantically back in 2016, when they were spotted indulging in a no-holds-barred "PDA fest" in the New Jersey shore town of Cape May. By August of that year, they were engaged.

Before they made it to the altar, however, the couple confirmed to People in January of last year that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Ella, was born in August 2017.

After that, the wedding still took a back seat to both actors' busy work schedules.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"He's going off to do two movies. I just wrapped last week," Laura told People at the Sundance Film Festival when asked about the couple's plans to walk down the aisle. It's just, you know, scheduling. It's a lot," she added.

"We want a really small wedding but we have a lot of people that we love and care about. It's weird, [but] apparently doing the list for your wedding is a whole thing that could cause some issues. Our cast alone is like, 50 people," she told the mag.

Getty Images North America

Prior to dating Ben, Laura was happily enjoying the single life for years, having split with Christopher Masterson, the brother of her "That '70s Show" costar Danny Masterson, in 2007; Christopher is rumored to have introduced Ben and Laura.

Ben, meanwhile, was previously engaged twice -- both times to Robin Wright.

Guess the third time's the charm!