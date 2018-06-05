Jennifer Lawrence has been quietly dating a New York City art gallerist, according to a new report.

Page Six said the "Hunger Games" star has had a very low-profile romance with Cooke Maroney, the director at New York City's Gladstone Gallery. The two were introduced by J.Law's BFF, Laura Simpson.

A source told Page Six, "The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together."

J. Law's mystery man, the source said, is 33 years old and is often seen at high-end art openings in New York. He previously worked at the famed Gagosian gallery.

Cooke's dating history isn't publicly known, but Jen most recently dated director Darren Aronofsky, whom she split with last October. Their film "mother!", which Darren directed, had an influence on their split.

"Normally, I promote a movie, ask people to go see it, and then it's just out of your hands," Jen said on Variety's "Actors on Actors." "I normally just kind of let it go. Dating the director was different. We'd be on the [press] tour together, I'd come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie."

She continued, "He comes back from the tour, and that's all he wants to talk about and I get it. It's his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner, while also being like, 'Can I please, for the love of God, not think about mother! for one second?'"

Jen also previously dated Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay's Chris Martin.