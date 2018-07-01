Priyana Chopra is Nick Jonas' no. 1 fan!

The "Quantico" actress, 35, couldn't get enough of her boyfriend, 25, as he performed at the VillaMix Festival in Brazil on Saturday night, June 30.

Priyanka cheered for her man and snapped a ton of footage on her phone while she watched intently from the crowd.

She shared one of the videos on her Instagram story featuring Nick on stage, with the sweet caption, "Him," followed by a smiling heart-eyed emoji.

The cute caption may look familiar because Nick posted a similar video of his lady love just last week, making their romance Instagram official. He shared a short clip of Priyanka just walking towards him and wrote, "Her," also followed by the same lovey emoji.

After the outdoor concert, the "Jealous" singer again took to social media, but this time just to recap the, "amazing show tonight under the stars!"

Before jetting off to Brazil, the new couple was spotted together in India, where Priyanka is from.

On June 28, they got all dressed up for a date night to attend a pre-engagement party for Priyanka's pals, Akash and Shloka, in Mumbai.

Nick and Priyanka have been giving us hints that they're an item since early May, when they were spotted hanging at the Met Gala in New York City.

On May 29, a source at Us Weekly confirmed that they were newly dating. "It's a good match and they are both interested in each other," the insider revealed.