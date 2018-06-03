New couple alert!

Nick Jonas, 25, and Priyanka Chopra, 35, seem to be in the mushy gushy new relationship phase these days and they just keep giving us signs that they're totally an item.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The Jonas Brother took to Instagram to swoon over his rumored lady love's smile in an Instagram photo that she posted on June 3.

"That smile ❤️," he wrote in the comments section of Priyanka's post with a red heart emoji.

"Burgers and Chanel," Priyana originally captioned a pic having a laugh with a few gal pals over hamburgers at In-N-Out. "My favourite combo with my fav girls."

A few days ago the "Quantico" star also dropped a lovey hint to Nick on Instagram.

She similarly shared a heart emoji in the comments section of a photo that he posted with DJ Mustard on May 30.

Interviews 👊🏼 @mustard A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on May 30, 2018 at 6:44pm PDT

While Nick and Priyanka haven't outright confirmed their status, sources at Us Weekly insist that they're romantically involved.

"They are dating and it's brand new," an insider revealed on May 29. "It's a good match and they are both interested in each other."

Plus, the alleged lovebirds have been pretty inseparable as of late.

They were spotted cozying up at a "Beauty and the Beast Live" show at the Hollywood Bowl over Memorial Day Weekend.

And then, they were seen together at Dodger Stadium, though Nick made it seem like he was just there with country singer Thomas Rett and his wife on Instagram.

"Third wheeling," he joked of a picture with his pals at the game. "Good times at the Dodgers game with @thomasrettatkins and @laur_atkins tonight."

If that's not enough proof, Nick and Priyanka were also spotted getting their PDA on during a romantic dinner date at Toca Madera restaurant in West Hollywood on June 1.

The duo had no qualms about showing off their infatuation with one another while posted up on the patio dining on ceviche.

"They were very affectionate with each other and seemed to not care who saw," an eyewitness told People mag. "Priyanka ran her hands through [Nick's] hair at one point and they were laughing and even dancing to the music."

Ever since they were spotted hanging at the Met Gala earlier in May, all signs seem to point towards love for Nick and Priyanka.