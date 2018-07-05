A month after "Saturday Night Live" performer Pete Davidson proposed to pop star Ariana Grande with a $93,000 ring, fans are still fascinated by the quickie engagement.

But according to a new report, some very important people close to Ariana are not happy that she agreed to marry the comedian after barely a month of dating.

Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

Radar Online reports that Ariana's mother, Joan Grande, and half-brother, Frankie Grande, are concerned.

"Of course everyone is happy for her but they are also super-worried that she is going to get her heart ripped out. Everyone thinks that [Pete] is using her," a source close to the Grande family told Radar, adding that Ariana's mom and sibling are "terrified" for her.

"But she is not listening to anyone and is shutting out anyone who tries to wish her anything but happiness and joy."

Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Just weeks before Ariana and Pete went public with their romance in May, she split from rapper Mac Miller after nearly two years of dating. Pete was also fresh out of a long-term relationship with writer-actress Cazzie David.

Ariana and Pete moved fast after hooking up: Not only did they get engaged within a few weeks, but they got tattoos honoring one another and moved into a $16 million New York City apartment together.

"The red flags are everywhere and Ariana refuses to see any of it," the source close to her family told Radar.

One of those red flags involves Pete's sobriety. In May, Pete revealed that -- following his borderline personality disorder diagnosis last year -- he'd started smoking marijuana again despite briefly getting sober in 2016 and 2017. "I found out I had a mental disorder. I thought I had a drug problem. It's a completely different thing," he said in an interview on "Open Late." Pete has claimed that smoking pot helps ease his Crohn's disease and anxiety issues.

@petedavidson / Instagram

"Ariana's brother Frankie is sober for over a year and he cannot believe that Pete thinks that smoking weed every day is okay after struggling with addiction," the source told Radar. "He has told Ariana this and she doesn't want to hear any of it."

"She is in love and is convinced he is her soul partner. Nothing can change her mind," the source added.