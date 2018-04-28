Lea Michele is getting married!

Yes 💍 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Apr 28, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

The former "Glee" star, 31, took to her Instagram on Saturday to announce her engagement to boyfriend Zandy Reich, along with a photo of her herself and a ring-fingered hand over her face. "Yes" is all she captioned with an emoji of a diamond ring.

"The couple couldn't be happier," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

The two have been dating over a year now and Reich, president of AYR clothing company, proposed to Michele with a "four-carat elongated radiant cut ring," reports People - that Reich designed with Leor Yerushalmi and The Jewelers of Las Vegas. And, a rep for Michele has confirmed the engagement news to the magazine.

My Valentine 💙 A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Feb 14, 2018 at 9:55am PST

The now engaged Michele, whose romance to Reich was linked back in July of 2017, told PEOPLE in November 2017 how he helps her stay grounded.

"When I'm not working, I'm at home with my cat, with my family, with my boyfriend, with the people that I love — and that's how I reset, and that's how I center myself," Michele said. "It's so important to tune out the noise and the unnecessary, and just focus on the people that you love because they know you better than anyone."

The actor/singer then added: "I'm very happy and I think that you can tell. I don't really talk a lot about my personal life, but I'm also the kind of person where I always say, 'You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.' I can't hide it."

Before she gets hitched, Michele and her "Glee" costar Darren Criss are set to embark on their nine-city joint LMDC Tour, which gets going May 30 in Nashville, before moving on to Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Indianapolis, Columbus, Easton, Newark and Toronto.