Sandeep Rehal, a woman who claims she served as Harvey Weinstein's personal assistant in 2013, is suing the disgraced Hollywood mogul for sexual harassment, TMZ reported on Jan. 25.

Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN

According to the website, she made several explosive claims about her former boss in her suit. Here are a few of the most shocking allegations:

Harvey forced Sandeep to take dictation while he was naked.

He made her get clean underwear for him.

When she sat in his SUV with him, he rubbed between her thighs.

He pressed himself against her when they walked together.

He used sexist and profane language in her presence.

He called her "a c---" and "a p----."

On numerous occasions, he said, "What's wrong Sandeep, is the tampon up too far today?"

According to TMZ, the former assistant claims Harvey often bragged about his power, saying, "I am Harvey Weinstein and you are at Weinstein University. I decide whether or not you graduate."

Sandeep alleges that while she worked for the super-producer, she facilitated his sexual liaisons, maintained a list of available women and managed his supply of Caverject shots, which treat erectile dysfunction.

She also claims that she cleaned up semen from a couch in Harvey's office and picked up used condoms on a regular basis, TMZ reports.

Sandeep is reportedly suing her former boss, his brother and partner Bob Weinstein and the company from which he's since been ousted, The Weinstein Company, for unspecified damages.