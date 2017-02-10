Bromances in pop culture

"Wayne's World" turns 25 on Feb. 14, 2017. In celebration of the comedy's big anniversary, Wonderwall.com rounded up our all-time favorite pop culture bromances, starting with the "Wayne's World" dudes. Mike Myers starred as Wayne Campbell and Dana Carvey starred as Garth Algar, the best friends and co-hosts of the public-access TV show "Wayne's World" who taught us that "platonic love can exist between two grown men" way back in 1992. Now keep reading for more of our favorite bromances -- and party on!

RELATED: 17 things to expect in pop culture in 2017