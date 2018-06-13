Romance rumors hit Charlize Theron and Alexander Skarsgard, plus more news

Romance rumors hit Charlize Theron and Alexander Skarsgard

In the forthcoming political comedy "Flarsky," Charlize Theron plays Seth Rogen's dream girl. But a new report from Life&Style claims their co-star, Alexander Skarsgard, is the one pursuing Charlize in real-life -- and if the tab's claims are true, Charlize is all about it. The mag's source says the two have been "flirting on set" in a follow-up to their rumored 2012 relationship. "They're keeping it as private as they can, but it's hard to hide. They are both thrilled that this romance is back on," says the Life&Style insider. "Charlize cusses and has a wicked sense of humor, which he loves," the source adds. "Alexander is a serious guy, a deep thinker, and she loves that. He's well-read, loves the classics and is a movie buff just like her." Charlize has been single since she and Sean Penn called it quits in 2015, according to the Daily Mail. Alex and Alexa Chung split last summer.

RELATED: Celeb couples who fell in love on set