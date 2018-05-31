Justin Theroux vacations with 'BFF' Emma Stone, is 'casually dating' others, plus more news

Justin Theroux vacations Emma Stone while 'casually' dating

Still "just BFFs." Despite rekindled romance rumors about the nature of "Maniac" costars Justin Theroux and Emma Stone, sources tell E! News the two are pals as Justin "casually" makes his way back into the dating pool. Justin and Emma were photographed together on Tuesday, May 29, at Hotel du Cap-Eden Rock in the South of France, alongside friends including Sienna Miller. The crew reportedly chilled at a cliffside cabana and enjoyed a swim after sharing lunch. "They laughed all afternoon long," said the source. The day before, both actors were spotted at the Louis Vuitton Cruise fashion show and lunch, although they reportedly did not go together. "Their friends and colleagues were with them during the day [on Monday] and they are just friends," a second source told E! Meanwhile, Justin is relaxing and enjoying his bachelorhood since he split from Jennifer Aniston. "He's casually dating, but it's nothing more," the first source says. "He's in a great place and very happy. He's enjoying being social and meeting people from all walks of life. He is excited about doing new things and traveling. He's looking forward to a great summer of fun and just seeing where it leads. He is letting loose for the first time in several years. He doesn't have anyone else to be responsible for or to report back to and he's taking advantage of that and having fun. Justin seems single and very much moved on from his marriage. He seems to really be enjoying himself." As Justin assured followers on social media last month when he shared a photo of himself with Stone alongside Jonathan Van Ness from "Queer Eye," ""Bffffffs. And yes. JUST bfffffs."

