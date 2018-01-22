While Morgan Freeman was accepting his Screen Actors Guild award for Life Achievement, Morgan Freeman stopped in mid-speech to quietly reprimand someone... or at least that's how it seemed.

Well, it turns out that the person who made Morgan stop was none other than Lily Tomlin. More than that, he later said he wasn't upset at all, but rather just saying hi to her.

During the speech, Morgan was talking about meaningful moments in life. He then stopped.

"Hey, I'm talking to you," he suddenly said into the microphone, clearly deviating from his speech. "Yeah, okay. Well, you just stand out."

The legendary actor then continued on with his speech.

Afterward, though, he was asked about the moment.

"Yeah. That was Lily Tomlin," he told reporters in the press room. "She's a wonder in herself and I've always loved her. I see her, I say hello."

In a bit of serendipitous coincidence, Lily was the recipient of the SAG Life Achievement award at least year's ceremony.

Others who have won the award include Mary Tyler Moore, Dick Van Dyke, Rita Moreno, Debbie Reynolds and Carol Burnett.