George Clooney played bartender at the royal wedding reception, plus more news

George Clooney poured shots at the royal wedding reception

You can take the tequila company away from George Clooney but good luck keeping George away from the tequila. It seems the evening reception after the royal wedding involved a Casamigos tequila bar, and although George and Rande Gerber sold their tequila brand for a rumored $700 million to $1 billion last year, George proved he's as committed as ever to the power of fermented agave. Speaking to ET, a source said that during the bash, "George hopped behind the bar and was actually bartending for a bit. He poured Casamigos drinks and shots and got everyone dancing." Among those he summoned to the floor, ET reports, were the bride, Meghan Markle, and her new sister-in-law, Duchess Kate. George wasn't the only one who recognized the ice breaking power of booze that night, either. When ET checked in with Katie Nicholl, the self-described "royal expert" reported Meghan and Harry organized a few drinking games for the reception, including good, old-fashioned American beer pong. "Apparently this was the source of much hilarity," Katie said, "and it probably comes as no surprise that the best person at that game was Serena Williams."

