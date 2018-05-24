Is something up with Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield again?

The actors -- who split in 2015 after nearly four years of on-and-off dating -- were spotting having dinner together at New York City's Dell'anima restaurant on May 22, Page Six reports, leading some patrons to wonder if they might be back together.

Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

"They were talking and sitting very close," an observer told the New York Post's gossip column. "They were laughing and smiling. They both seemed happy."

The exes were "looking very much like a couple," the observer added.

But just as quickly as it floated the possibility of a rekindled romance, Page Six squashed it, writing "The pair, who we hear are just friends, have been on good terms since their breakup and regularly compliment each other publicly."

It was revealed in 2017 that Emma, 29, was dating "Saturday Night Live" segment director Dave McCary, though it's unclear if they're still a couple now. They were seemingly last photographed together in February 2018 while leaving an "SNL" afterparty together.

REX/Shutterstock

In recent weeks, tabloids have floated the idea that Emma and Justin Theroux, 46, her co-star in the upcoming Netflix series "Maniac," could be romantically involved since they've been spotted having dinner together and left the 2018 Met Gala together on May 7.

Andrew, 34, hasn't been publicly linked to anyone in recent years, though he dated "Westworld" actress Shannon Woodward before Emma.

Andrew and Emma -- who first grew close after meeting while making "The Amazing Spider-Man" -- sparked reconciliation rumors in May 2017 too when the Oscar winner visited him in London where he was starring in a theater production of "Angels in America. "She was in the audience watching the show," an eyewitness told People magazine at the time, adding, "She left backstage with him."

Dave Allocca/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Andrew and Emma, a source told People at the time, "Never stopped caring about each other. Even when they split, Emma and Andrew had great love and respect for each other."

A few months earlier in December 2016, when asked during a "Hollywood Reporter" interview who he'd want to bring with him if he were stranded on a desert island, Andrew said Emma. "I love Emma. She's all right. She can come."