Is it really over for Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone?

According to E! News, Andrew and Emma, who first started dating while filming "The Amazing Spider-Man" in 2011, are no longer together.

The duo apparently broke up a few months ago, and they are still amicable.

"There is definitely still love for each other there," a source told the outlet. "They remain close and are on good terms."

Earlier this year, breakup rumors began when they were spending time apart due to busy work schedules. Emma spoke to the "WSJ Magazine" in June about the rumors.

"See, I never talk about this stuff for this exact reason -- because it's all so speculative and baseless," the actress said at the time. "Once you start responding -- once you're like, 'No, that's not true' -- then they're like, 'Well, if we push enough, we'll get a comment, so let's see what else we can make up.'"

"I understand the interest in it completely, because I've had it, too," she added. "But it's so special to me that it never feels good to talk about, so I just continually don't talk about it."

You don't have to say anything, Emma! We understand.