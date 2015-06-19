Little is really known about what went wrong between Charlize Theron and Sean Penn, but it seems that the actress felt a little disconnected -- or rather, she made Sean feel that way.

"Charlize wasn't responding to his calls and texts," a source told Us Weekly of the stars' split. "She just cut it off."

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star's feelings seemed to have changed rather abruptly, too. The now-former couple was the picture of happiness during the Cannes Film Festival in France last month. But then, she just stopped.

"Sean and Charlize looked very happy together while at the Hotel Du Cap," a second onlooker told Us, "with no signs of tension or a breakup."

Shortly after the split was reported, it was the said Charlize was the one who pulled the plug on the relationship of a year and a half.

The once-engaged stars are reportedly not speaking to each other.