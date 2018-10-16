Justin Bieber is 'conflicted, confused' as Selena Gomez continues mental health treatment, plus more news

Justin Bieber is 'conflicted and confused' as Selena Gomez continues getting help for anxiety, depression

As he adjusts to a lifelong commitment to Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber is still struggling with the fact that his ex, Selena Gomez, has returned to a treatment center for help with her anxiety and depression. An insider tells E! News Justin "feels bad" about the situation and is "conflicted and confused" right now since he and Selena had "bonded over" their "emotional issues" over the course of their long, on-off relationship. The pair seemed to have been on track to get back together last fall after having called it quits in 2014. They slowed things down in March, though, and soon, Justin was reconnecting with -- and then proposing to Hailey. A second source told E! last week that Justin felt "guilty" and "upset," as "truly wants Selena to be happy." On the bright side, she may be heading in that direction. The singer is reportedly "already feeling better" than she was when she suffered what the second source referred to as "an emotional breakdown" following two Lupus-related hospitalizations. "Depression is something she's always struggled with," the insider explained, "but whenever it gets really bad for Selena, she removes herself from social media and withdraws from people who aren't a handful of the people she trusts."