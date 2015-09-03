Giada De Laurentiis’ divorce from Todd Thompson has been finalized, and it’s costing her more than a pretty penny.

As Gossip Cop reported, De Laurentiis announced she and Thompson were divorcing last December after 11 years of marriage. In a statement, the Food Network star revealed they had already been separated for six months. The former couple has one child together, 7-year-old Jade.

Now De Laurentiis and Thompson’s divorce settlement calls for them to share custody of their daughter, but she will pay him $9,000 a month for child support. And because they did not have a prenuptial agreement, Thompson will be making serious bank from his now-ex wife’s career. That reportedly includes 50 percent of yet-to-be-paid advances on upcoming projects, such as $2.3 million for Giada Feel Good Food and $2.5 million for Giada at Home and Weeknights with Giada.

As for dividing joint assets, there’s said to be $2 million-plus in bank accounts that will be split. Thompson will keep their $3.2 million Pacific Palisades home, in addition to $300,000 worth of art and other furnishings. He will also maintain membership to Bel-Air Bay Club.

De Laurentiis will have exclusive rights to GDL Foods, Inc, as well as her production company, Linguine Pictures. She also yet another cookbook in the works that Thompson will have no claims to. Each will keep their own Porsche.

Of course, neither is hurting for cash. According to TMZ, which first reported the official divorce agreement, De Laurentiis is worth $20 million, while Thompson, a fashion designer, is worth a still-impressive $15 million. The celebrity chef has not commented on the divorce becoming official.