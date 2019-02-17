The "Glee" fam is serious about supporting one another when it comes to weddings.

When Becca Tobin walked down the aisle in 2016, it was her costar Jane Lynch who did the officiating honors. And last week, Lea Michele announced she's asked Ryan Murphy to officiate her upcoming wedding and Jonathan Groff to serve as her maid of honor. So when Darren Criss and Fox Networks producer Mia Swier said "I do" in New Orleans over the weekend, it was no surprise that Lea and their "Glee" costar, Chord Overstreet were on hand to support the groom and his new bride.

According to E! News, Lea even performed during the ceremony, which was held at the Ace Hotel. John Stamos and Harry Shum, Jr., joined in the festivities as well.

Darren reportedly went for all white for the big day, pairing a white tux with a white bow tie, capped off by shiny black shoes.

The bride, meanwhile, went for a sleeveless white gown with a form-fitting top and tulle bottom. She was also spotted rocking white combat boots under her dress.

E! reports that after the ceremony, the white-clad couple drove off in an old-school red Rolls Royce.

"Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together," Darren announced last January on Instagram. ":And I'm happy to announce that we're kicking those adventures up a notch. We're goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before. Engaged."

The "American Crime Story" star has otherwise kept details of his personal life under wraps as much as possible, as has Mia.

Though Darren's costar and former tour mate, Lea, hasn't set a date with her fiance, Zandy Reich, she recently told Brides.com, Darren "better perform" at her wedding since she was performing at his.