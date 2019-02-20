They say marriage changes things. For Miranda Lambert's new NYPD officer husband, that couldn't be more true.

Less than a week after the country music star announced on Instagram that she and Brendan McLoughlin had secretly tied the knot -- later reports reveal they exchanged vows in Davidson County, Tennessee, on Jan. 26 -- the Manhattan cop has been reassigned, TMZ reports.

Brendan has been a patrol cop in the NYPD's Midtown South precinct and for the last few years has walked the Times Square beat. (It's where multiple outlets report he met Miranda, who performed at the "Good Morning America" studios -- which are located in Times Square -- on Nov. 2, 2018.)

Now, reports TMZ, all the media attention over their surprise marriage has led superiors to temporarily reassign Brendan "to a more covert position because the media has been hounding him in public while he's clocked in," TMZ explains.

For the next few weeks, at least, Brendan will be driving superiors around, sources told TMZ, as the attention subsides. The NYPD had no comment when contacted by the celeb news website.

One incident in particular sparked Brendan's reassignment, TMZ reports: On Feb. 18 -- two days after the wedding news broke -- a major TV news outlet went to the Midtown South precinct and asked to speak to the groom, who did not oblige.

The reassignment news comes one day after TMZ revealed that the country music superstar and the big-city cop will be commuting between Nashville and New York as they begin their marriage.

Brendan, TMZ explains, is not quitting his job on the force -- where People reports he's worked since 2013 -- or moving to Nashville, where Miranda lives on a sprawling, bucolic estate. And Miranda isn't hightailing it out of Tennessee and moving to her hubby's native Staten Island, New York, full-time either. Instead, TMZ claims, they'll be going back and forth to spend time with one another and plan to reevaluate in about a year.

Brendan has a few reasons for wanting to stay put: He was recently promoted to sergeant, and he just became a father, TMZ notes. Reports reveal his ex, lawyer Kaihla Retainer, gave birth to their son -- In Touch reveals the infant's name is Landon -- in November just a few days after he met Miranda.

The situation sounds messy: Carol Bruno, the mother of Brendan's ex-fiancée, Jackie Bruno, told In Touch that Brendan "got another girl pregnant" after getting engaged to Jackie in 2018. Carol said that while her daughter "was in Sweden playing professional soccer, [she] got injured and came home, and [Kaihla] contacted her. She broke the news to her. [Brendan] tried to deny it and then begged her to stay with him. She was only going for a few months to play, he was begging her to marry him before she left, even though he knew the girl was pregnant."