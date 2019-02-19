Miranda Lambert dropped a bombshell on fans on Feb. 16 when she revealed she'd quietly married New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin.

Over the next few days, new details about their clandestine romance and wedding made headlines, from when and where they met (People reports that it happened on Nov. 2, the same day the country music star performed on "Good Morning America," which films in Times Square near the cop's precinct) to when they got hitched (E! News reports it was on Jan. 26 in Davidson County, Tennessee).

Now TMZ is revealing how the couple -- who are based in different cities and states -- plan to handle their commuter marriage.

Brendan, TMZ reports, is not quitting his job on the New York City police force -- where People reports he's worked since 2013 -- and is not moving to Nashville, where Miranda lives on a sprawling, bucolic estate. And Miranda isn't hightailing it out of Tennessee and moving to NYC full-time either. Instead, TMZ claims, they'll be going back and forth to spend time with one another -- at least for now.

TMZ further reports that Brendan has a few reasons for wanting to stay put: He was recently promoted to sergeant, and he just became a father. An ex gave birth to their child in November -- the same month he met Miranda. And according to TMZ's sources, Brendan has 50-50 custody of the infant and doesn't want to be too far away.

But the arrangement won't go on forever. Sources tell TMZ the plan is for Brendan and Miranda to reassess in about a year.

Miranda revealed news of her relationship and marriage in an Instagram post featuring a slideshow of photos of herself and Brendan in their wedding finery. She captioned the shots, "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me. ❤️ #theone."

She was photographed visiting Brendan in NYC the same day she announced their wedding news. People published photos of the couple strolling in Manhattan's SoHo district on Feb. 16, their wedding rings on full display.