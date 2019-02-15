Celebs who got married on Valentine's Day

While some people might think that getting married on Valentine's Day is a bit cheesy, you'd be surprised by how many stars decided to tie the knot on Feb. 14! In celebration of the most romantic day of the year, Wonderwall.com rounded up all the celebs who got married on Cupid's favorite day, starting with... Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and vine star Brittany Furlan, who exchanged vows on Feb.14, 2019. The wedding came exactly a year after Tommy and the social media star got engaged. Now keep reading for more couples who married on the romantic day...

RELATED: Celeb couples with big age gaps