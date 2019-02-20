"Don't Be Tardy" star Brielle Biermann went back to the well in her dating life, but it didn't work out.

The reality star recently reunited with her ex-boyfriend Slade Osborne, but she's now single.

"We definitely tried it out and you'll see how that plays out on 'Don't Be Tardy,'" she told Page Six. "He's a great guy and still a close friend of mine, and I think he always will be."

Brielle and Slade were spotting kissing in Miami in the fall after her bitter breakup with baseball player Michael Kopech.

"I'm trying to figure out my life and what I want to do and where I want to be," she said, noting that she's moving out of her famous parent's house. "I'm also dating, which is interesting, because I'm dating some friends and it's definitely awkward."

As for why she's dating her friends, she said she wasn't "going to put a random on a dinner date with me."

When it comes to finding love, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's daughter isn't turning to dating apps.

"Oh, absolutely not. Those are weird," she said.

Her mom, however, noted, "She has more people in her DMs, it's almost like, insane."