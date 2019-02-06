Their breakup was messy.

Now, nearly a year after their split, Brielle Biermann has opened up about what really happened with pro baseball player Michael Kopech, who appeared with her on Season 6 of "Don't Be Tardy." (Their breakup will reportedly be covered on Season 7 of the hit Bravo show, which debuts on Feb. 17.)

@briellebiermann / Instagram

News that they'd ended their two-year romance emerged in March 2018. Initial reports blamed conflicting schedules and distance. Brielle explained at the time in a since-deleted tweet, "We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best. What's meant to be will always be."

But now, admits 21-year-old Brielle -- the eldest daughter of "Tardy" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann -- there was far more at play. And it was Michael, 22, who initiated their split. "It was more of him wanting to take a break, and he wanted me to wait on him," she told TooFab, explaining that she felt the Chicago White Sox pitcher wanted to sew some oats then get back together.

"And I was like, 'I'm not gonna wait on you, dude. You clearly wanna go f--- around. You think I'm stupid? I'm not stupid. I'm not gonna be waiting for you to return. I have a life too,'" Brielle told TooFab. "He was like, 'In a year, we can date.' I was like, 'Are you insane? No.'"

David Livingston / Getty Images

Looking back, she knows breaking up was the right decision. "It needed to happen," she told TooFab. "I just was a little in denial because no one's ever left me before. So I was like, 'What the f--- is your problem? You have issues to leave me.' I was so confused at the time. I was like, 'Really? You're really leaving me? Okay, bye!' I was such an a-----e."

These days, "I do not talk to him," Brielle said.

Last summer, Michael took his romance with another celebrity -- "Riverdale" actress Vanessa Morgan, 26 -- public.

The couple frequently appear on one another's social media accounts and were still going strong as of January.