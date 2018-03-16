Brielle Biermann will put her breakup with her baseball player beau, Michael Kopech, out there for all the world to see.

"The termination of Brielle's relationship with Michael will be addressed on 'Don't Be Tardy' season 7 which is currently in production," a source told the New York Post on March 16.

All Access Photo / Splash News

After two years of dating, the reality TV star and the Chicago White Sox pitcher called it quits. Brielle confirmed the news after her mother, Kim Zolciak, initially denied it.

On March 14, Us Weekly reported that the couple had split up. The next day, Kim responded to the report, saying, "Not true doll."

A few hours after that, though, Brielle said it was a fact.

"It is true. We have a lot going on right now we decided it would be for the best," she said in a now-deleted tweet. "What's meant to be will always be." She added a heart emoji at the end.

Michael was featured on season six of the Bravo reality TV show.

A source told Us Weekly that distance was a factor.

"She was having a difficult time with the distance, both of them wanted to see more of each other but with his baseball schedule and her shooting schedule and everything going on with the show in Atlanta, they just couldn't seem to make it work anymore," a source said. "They both wish each other the best and ended things amicably."