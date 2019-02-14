Selena Gomez 'isn't looking to date' after treatment for depression and anxiety, plus more news

Selena Gomez is 'not looking to date' after treatment

This year's Valentine's Day isn't about romance for Selena Gomez. Having just wrapped up a treatment program for anxiety and depression, the singer's prioritizing her mental and emotional health above all else. "Selena is focusing on her mental health and has been reading, exercising, eating well and spending time with her close friends and family," an insider tells Us Weekly. "She isn't necessarily looking to date right now." Instead, the source says Selena is "paying most of her attention to her own well-being and doesn't want that infringed upon," adding that "she's great and in a really good place." Last year, Selena ended up in the hospital multiple times due to complications from Lupus. The stress ultimately became too much for her, so she headed to a psychiatric center on the East Coast in October for help. By mid-January, she'd completed treatment and was clearly starting to feel better as she made a cautious return to social media after a long break. "It's been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," she wrote on Instagram last month. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It's always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it's not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

