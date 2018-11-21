Mandy Moore married Taylor Goldsmith, plus more celeb love life news for late November 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late November 2018, starting with this happy couple! Mandy Moore and Dawes rocker Taylor Goldsmith tied the knot in the backyard of their Los Angeles home on Nov. 18. According to E! News, Minka Kelly, Mandy's former love Wilmer Valderrama and her "This Is Us" co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Sterling K. Brown were among the 50 guests at the intimate nuptials. The duo got engaged in 2017 after two years of dating.

